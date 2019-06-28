Lizzo is the name on a lot of people’s tongue’s. She’s confident in her own skin, reppin for the big girls… AND SHE’S FROM HOUSTON!!! It’s dope to see somebody from our city shining around the country. She had one of the best performances of this year’s BET Awards. Watch how she prepped for it here:
Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Go Behind The Scenes Of Lizzo’s BET Awards Performance [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours