Watch Todrick Hall Strut Out Of The Closet In “I Like Boys” Video

Todrick Hall is a creative genius. There’s no other words to describe him. He’s the equivalent to the gay Beyoncé and the rest of the world hasn’t caught on yet. He’s been working his ass off for years and has made huge ground for the LGBTQ+ community. Keep doing what you’re doing, buddy. WE LOVE YOU!!!
