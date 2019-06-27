Entertainment News
Jennifer Lopez Delivers Emotional Tribute To Selena During Texas Concerts [VIDEO]

Jennifer Lopez In Concert - Las Vegas, NV

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Anything For Selenas.

During her It’s My Party tour stops in Texas, Jennifer Lopez has made sure to pay tribute to the late Tejano Queen, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. The actress/mogul portrayed the Tejano singer in the 1997 Selena biopic and in turn the move transformed her from an actress on the rise to an absolute superstar.

“When in Texas, got to do it like Selena!” Jennifer captioned a video of her singing a cover of Selena’s 1994 song “Si Una Vez.” “Thank you so much Texas!! What a run!!! #ItsMyPartyTour #SelenaForever #SiUnaVez.”

J. Lo shared a side-by-side throwback video of her giving a near perfect reenactment of a previous performance from the 1997 biopic. “Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!! See you tonight San Antonio!!”

J.Lo just recently wrapped up the Texas leg of her tour after performances in San Antonio, Edinburgh, Dallas and Houston.

Jennifer Lopez Delivers Emotional Tribute To Selena During Texas Concerts [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

