Even Shawn Mendes’s Mom Wants Him To Date Camilla Cabello

Dude. This Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello thing might ACTUALLY happen, and I’m HERE FOR IT.

Rumors about Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello first started when their music video for their song “Senorita” came out. They were HOT & HEAVY in the music video and everyone was obsessed with their chemistry. Fans were convinced that kind of vibe could not be faked. THEN, we all found out Monday that Camilla Cabello and her boyfriend of a year broke up…perfect time for her and Shawn Mendes to get together, huh? ALSO, she posted a video on her Instagram of her and Shawn screaming in a playful manner during filming for their music video. AND SHAWN MENDES’S MOM COMMENTED ON IT WITH AN EXPANDING HEART EMOJI & A COUPLE IN LOVE EMOJI!!!!!

I’m freaking out. I mean this has gotta happen now right??? You can see the IG post below.

