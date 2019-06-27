Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/27/19

- The crowd at the first Democratic presidential primary debate laughed at a technical glitch after some NBC moderators’ microphones were left on, click here
- Jimmy Fallon made a hilarious song using the Democrat Candidates’ speeches, click here
- A Denver dad is the 13th American to die in the Dominican Republic this year, click here
- The WowWee Baby Shark Melody Walker will soon help babies take their first steps and sing along to the unforgettable song, click here
- It’s National Bingo Day!
- Nearly 100 drivers following Google Maps detour in Denver ended up getting stuck in a muddy field, click here
