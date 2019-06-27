Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Joe’s Need To Know News Logo

Photo by Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Dummy of the Day
HomeDummy Of The Day

Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/27/19

Leave a comment
  • The crowd at the first Democratic presidential primary debate laughed at a technical glitch after some NBC moderators’ microphones were left on, click here
  • Jimmy Fallon made a hilarious song using the Democrat Candidates’ speeches, click here
  • A Denver dad is the 13th American to die in the Dominican Republic this year, click here
  • The WowWee Baby Shark Melody Walker will soon help babies take their first steps and sing along to the unforgettable song, click here
  • It’s National Bingo Day!
  • Nearly 100 drivers following Google Maps detour in Denver ended up getting stuck in a muddy field, click here

listen below:

joesneedtoknownews , morningshow , radionow

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close