Arnold Schwarzenegger Goes Under-Cover

Arnold Schwarzenegger went under-cover it’s probably the best thing I’ve ever seen Arnold Schwarzenegger in. (I wasn’t a huge terminator fan, sorry)

Our guy, Arnold, dressed up in a TERRIBLE fake mustache and pony tail to pretend like a car salesman for electric cars. The point of the video was to spread awareness about electric cars. I mean some of these people just knew instantly who he was. One look, and they knew he was the Terminator. For others it took a hot sec. You can watch the video below:

