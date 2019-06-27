2015 Tribeca Film Festival - World Premiere Narrative: 'Maggie'

2015 Tribeca Film Festival – World Premiere Narrative: ‘Maggie’

Photo by 2015 Tribeca Film Festival - World Premiere Narrative: 'Maggie'

The Joe and Alex Show
HomeThe Joe And Alex ShowThe Garbage

Arnold Schwarzenegger Goes Under-Cover

Leave a comment

Arnold Schwarzenegger went under-cover it’s probably the best thing I’ve ever seen Arnold Schwarzenegger in. (I wasn’t a huge terminator fan, sorry)

Our guy, Arnold, dressed up in a TERRIBLE fake mustache and pony tail to pretend like a car salesman for electric cars. The point of the video was to spread awareness about electric cars. I mean some of these people just knew instantly who he was. One look, and they knew he was the Terminator. For others it took a hot sec. You can watch the video below:

Arnold Schwarzenegger , radionow , thegarbage

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close