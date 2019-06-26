‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Dead At 51

Beth Chapman, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Duane “Dog” Chapman has died after battling cancer. She was 51.

Dog took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.” Over the weekend, Chapman was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen Medical Center and placed in a medically induced coma.

She had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in 2017. She underwent a successful procedure to remove the cancer that year but her cancer returned and prompted the reality star to have an additional surgery to remove a tumor from her throat. In April, she was hospitalized after “accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” prompting an emergency surgery.

Family members traveled to Honolulu to be by her side according to TMZ.

Chapman was famously known for being the bail bondswoman for the TV show Dog the Bounty Hunter, making her and her bounty hunting husband famous. The show ran from 2004 to 2012 on A&E.

