Liv Pulled An Irish Goodbye On Joe & Chops

Last night, Joe, Liv, and Porkchop were at an event at a comedy club. Liv pulled an “Irish Goodbye” and they were NOT happy.

An Irish Goodbye is when you sneak out of a party, event, or whatever it is without telling anyone. Joe & Porkchop thought it was rude af, but Liv thinks it’s absolutely genius and really the only way to leave somewhere. You get to leave without any extra conversations. You know, the conversations that you’re constantly trying to find an “exit” out of because they lasted too long and you’re just ready to be home. Ya, those suck. But with an “Irish Goodbye” you can avoid all of that! You can avoid the awkward moment where you don’t know if you should hug, give a fist pound, or shake someone’s hand.

Do you think they’re rude, or do you do it too??

