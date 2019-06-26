It was dope learning about how Denzel Washington was (as an actor) at the age of 22. Even then, the most proclaimed actors were giving him his props. Recently, Mr. Washington was presented with American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Julia Roberts let us in on what one of his college professor’s thought about his talent over 40 years ago. Check it out:
Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Watch Julia Roberts Honor Denzel Washington [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours