Cardi B appeared in court today to plead ‘not guilty’ to all charges of assault, harassment, conspiracy and second-degree reckless endangerment in a 12-count indictment. These charges stem from a fight in a Queens strip club involving Cardi last summer. If convicted she could face up to 4 years in prison. Although Cardi believes she won’t do any time. Check out the indictment document itself!

