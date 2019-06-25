Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/24/19

  • The US women’s soccer team defeated Spain 2-1 yesterday to advance to the quarterfinals, click here
  • According to a new study, drinking coffee just might help you burn off fat,click here
  • A bride and a maid of honor were busted trying to cheat the rest of the bridal party out of hundreds of dollars,click here
  • A Colorado man was stabbed in the toe with a hypodermic needle that was under a Florida hotel bed,click here
  • A woman accidentally washed her cat & it lived, click here

