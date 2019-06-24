Read Camila Cabello’s Sweet Letter To Shawn Mendes!

Camila Cabello‘s hot new video with Shawn Mendes is setting all kinds of personal YouTube records for the singer and she took to Instagram to share her thanks! She dedicated the post to everyone involved in the release of “Señorita” from the video director Dave Meyers, choreographers and of course, Mendes himself.

“You’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together,” she wrote. “Thank you for always being being there for me and having my back, and also for saying funny sh*t during takes so it was impossible not to laugh. Everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you.”

She concluded the sweet message with a thank you to her fans, “thanks to the fans for being so excited!!! it’s so fun to see and we love you”. “Señorita” was the pair’s first collaboration since 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” leading a few fans to guess that the pair spent the past four years letting us know what they did exactly that summer!

