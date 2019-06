Imagine you’re getting married. You’re wearing a white gown and it’s perfect. A moment you’ve dreamt of since you were basically 5 years old. You walk into the ceremony and you see you’re soon-to-be mother in-law in an ALL WHITE FLOOR LENGTH DRESS. What do you do? Slap her, kick her out, break off the wedding? I mean all are acceptable at that point.

