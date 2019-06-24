Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/24/19

  • A pizzeria owner in Long Island, New York is the 12th tourist to mysteriously die in the Dominican Republic, click here
  • Seven motorcyclists are dead following a devastating crash on a highway in New Hampshire, click here
  • A mom was driving an SUV toward her children in a game of “chicken” & struck and killed her 3-year-old, click here
  • A woman was left on an Air Canada plane after she fell asleep on a flight from Quebec to Toronto, click here
  • Cam Newton tried to buy a more comfortable seat from another passenger on a 10 hr flight from Paris, click here
  • A rat fell from the ceiling of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles, click here

