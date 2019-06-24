Monday Motivation

We like to start off Monday’s with some motivational stories to help us get fired up for the week!

Joe shared a story of a dad who got a tattoo of a scar to match his 6 year old son’s scar from a life saving heart surgery he had. He wanted to show his son that he should wear it as a badge of honor and not feel insecure because of it. For the full story click here

Liv shared a story of a couple who got a surprising letter. Two girlfriends got a letter from a child in their neighborhood that was thanking them for hanging a pride flag, and for being open with their relationship. It gave her the courage she needed to come out to her family. For the full story click here

Porkchop shared a story about a couple who got married 6 months early so the bride’s dying grandma could see them walk down the isle and be involved in the wedding. Since the wedding, her health has inclined and she’s doing better than she was before. For the full story click here

