Harrison Guy Becomes First Black Male Grand Marshal At Pride Houston!

Harrison Guy

One of my friends is making history this weekend! Harrison Guy will be the very first African-American Grand Marshal in Pride Houston’s 41 year history. I will definitely be down town this Saturday night cheering him on. PS: If you’re going to the festival, stop by the Radio Now tent to get your FREE Limited Edition 92.1 rainbow shirt (while supplies last). Happy Pride!!!

