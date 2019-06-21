Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/21/19

  • A Nevada mom was trying to help her son quit smoking and got him a vape pen, but that backfired when the vape pen blew up in his mouth, click here
  • Cell Phones Might Be Causing Horns to Grow on Young People’s Skulls, click here
  • An Uber Eats driver was caught tugging it in his car after he had just delivered food in New Jersey, click here
  • The New Orleans Pelicans selected Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson with the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, click here
  • Toy Story 4 is out this weekend, look below for trailer!
  • It’s reportedly only a matter of time before NETFLIX start adding ads
  • A family brought their bulldog to the vet when they found the 19 pacifiers in the dog’s stomach, click here
  • Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app, click here
  • KFC is releasing the Cheetos Sandwich nationwide Starting July 1st, click here
  • Today is National Selfie Day!!! SO TAKE A SELFIE LIKE THE BASIC B YOU ARE!

 

