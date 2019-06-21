Punk’d Reboot?! Ashton Kutcher ‘Hopes They Get It Right’

Early 2000’s Ashton Kutcher will always have a special place in my heart. He gave us Michael Kelso from That 70’s Show and an MTV’s classic, Punk’d – which is getting a reboot! Unfortunately though, Ashton Kutcher has clarified that he has nothing to do with the new show and he’s hopeful that these producers “get it right.”

I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation. Hope they get it right. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 18, 2019

If it ain’t broken don’t fix it, right? Here’s what you can expect out of the reboot:

The reboot will be streamed on the new Quibi app

There will be 20 episodes that are 10 minutes each

Instead of one Ashton Kutcher, there will different celebrity hosts each week including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber

P.S. What if we actually see Ashton get punk’d by the new Punk’d?

