tv
HomeTv

Punk’d Reboot?! Ashton Kutcher ‘Hopes They Get It Right’

Leave a comment

Early 2000’s Ashton Kutcher will always have a special place in my heart. He gave us Michael Kelso from That 70’s Show and an MTV’s classic, Punk’d – which is getting a reboot! Unfortunately though, Ashton Kutcher has clarified that he has nothing to do with the new show and he’s hopeful that these producers “get it right.”

If it ain’t broken don’t fix it, right? Here’s what you can expect out of the reboot:

  • The reboot will be streamed on the new Quibi app
  • There will be 20 episodes that are 10 minutes each
  • Instead of one Ashton Kutcher, there will different celebrity hosts each week including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber

P.S. What if we actually see Ashton get punk’d by the new Punk’d?

 

Ashton Kutcher , justin beiber , miley cyrus , MTV Reality Shows , Mtv Reboot , punk'd

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 6 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 12 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close