RSVP: Sarah Jessica Parker Wants To “Shoe Away Hunger” In Houston

This is every shoe lovers dream!

Sarah Jessica Parker is donating thousands of shoes on July 25th to benefit food pantries in the Greater Houston Area and she is selling each pair for ONLY $50!

I know what you’re thinking, that must be a typo, but it’s not! Her shoes originally retail up to $550 so this is a HUGE DEAL. That’s not all…she is also selling her handbags for just $25.

Did I mention there will be complimentary wine? This event just keeps getting better and better.

Thursday, July 25th, 6-8p

Catholic Charities – 2900 Louisiana Street, Houston

Register by July 19th HERE

