The Dummy of the Day – 6/20/19

A New Jersey woman was dropping her kid off at school when she was asked to move her vehicle by cops because it was in the way of a traffic lane.

The woman refused to move and when cops looked over her records, they learned her vehicle registration was expired and asked her to park her car. She refused and wouldn’t exit her car when officers told her to.

When a cop opened the woman’s car door, she bit the officer three-times ”

and then punched the other cop in the chest”.

She was arrested on several charges.

