Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/20/19

  • DAVID ORTIZ was NOT the intended target of the shooting in the Dominican Republic two weeks ago
  • Lakewood, Colorado police tweeted a video of 15 to 20 adults having a brawl on a baseball field, click here
  • 75-year-old Marcia Black grabbed her gun when she saw an alleged car thief, click here
  • Three former contractors who worked moderating content on Facebook at a facility in Tampa have broken their strict nondisclosure agreements
  • A woman was released from a St. Louis prison but couldn’t find her way out of the prison and got stuck in a stairwell for 2 1/2 days
  • Carrie Underwood, her producer, NBC, and the NFL are being sued for copyright infringement, click here
