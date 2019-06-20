Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/20/19

- DAVID ORTIZ was NOT the intended target of the shooting in the Dominican Republic two weeks ago
- Lakewood, Colorado police tweeted a video of 15 to 20 adults having a brawl on a baseball field, click here
- 75-year-old Marcia Black grabbed her gun when she saw an alleged car thief, click here
- Three former contractors who worked moderating content on Facebook at a facility in Tampa have broken their strict nondisclosure agreements
- A woman was released from a St. Louis prison but couldn’t find her way out of the prison and got stuck in a stairwell for 2 1/2 days
- Carrie Underwood, her producer, NBC, and the NFL are being sued for copyright infringement, click here
