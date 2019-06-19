Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need to Know News – 6/19/19

  • David Ortiz Update after being shot in Dominican Republic, click here
  • Over 33,000 lbs of cocaine was seized on a ship in the port of Philadelphia, click here
  • A young boy was kicked out of his kindergarten graduation after swearing at his teacher, click here
  • Pot bars are now a thing this wedding season, especially in Colorado, click here
  • A wildlife organization is reminding people why flushing your goldfish down the toilet isn’t a good idea, click here
  • Krispy Kreme stores across the country will offer free cream-filled doughnuts this Saturday in honor of #Apollo11 50th anniversary! click here
  • Dogs are able to sniff out lung cancer, click here

