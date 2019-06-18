Eliott King
Ed Sheeran Reveals Tracklist For New Album

It feels like it’s been forever since we got new Ed Sheeran music, but we are getting it soon!  July 12 is the day we will get the album but today we got a peek at what we are in for.  Sheeran’s new album is called ” No.6 Collaborations Project” mainly because it is all collaborations with the top names in music!  Take a look at the list and see which one you’re looking forward to the most.  Honestly I’m torn between the collab with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton or the one with Skrillex. Actually there’s way too many to choose!

 

