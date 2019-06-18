Joe's Need To Know News
Home

Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/18/19

Leave a comment
  • Another US tourist has died in the Dominican Republic, click here
  • The Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship celebration in Toronto yesterday was interrupted by some gun violence, click here
  • Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel across the country for two weeks and eat ribs this summer, click here
  • You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco this afternoon at Taco Bell because of their promotion during the NBA Finals, click here
  • Pickle flavored Doritos are available in Canada, click here
  • A man ate “expired” food for an entire year and survived just fine, click here
  • Sexy Hands Bikini Makes it Look Like You’re Sunbathing Topless, click here

listen below:

joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews , morningshow , radionow

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close