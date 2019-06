People are making claims that Taylor Swift’s new music video for “You Need To Calm Down” is a direct rip-off of Beyonce’s music video for “Party.”

Beyonce fans say the pool scenes, the kitchen scene in the motorhome, and the overall “vibe” of the video. You can make your own educated decision of what you think. Watch the two videos below, and tweet @joeandalexshow if TSwift robbed Beyonce’s creativity?

You Need To Calm Down:

Party:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: