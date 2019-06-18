The children really are our future. Three teenage students in the UK came up with an idea that could save a lot of lives. These kids want to develop a condom that changes colors when it comes in contact with an STD. The idea won the boys nearly $1500 at a Tech competition, but as of now it’s still just a proposition. I’m hoping this comes to fruition.
Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Teens Develop A Condom That Changes Colors With STD Contact was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours