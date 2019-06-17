Entertainment News
Home

Ed Sheeran Just Took His Love For Heinz To The Next Level

Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

It’s no secret that Ed Sheeran loves ketchup, specifically Heinz Ketchup, he even got it tattooed on his body!

A couple weeks ago he posted this photo on Instagram, hinting his partnership with Heinz…

While we wait patiently to get our hands on one of those limited edition “Edchup” bottles, Ed has been confessing his love this not so ordinary condiment!

Ps. Still waiting for my own limited edition bottle of Edchup…

Ed Sheeran Just Took His Love For Heinz To The Next Level was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 6 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 12 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 12 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close