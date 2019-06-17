Ed Sheeran Just Took His Love For Heinz To The Next Level

It’s no secret that Ed Sheeran loves ketchup, specifically Heinz Ketchup, he even got it tattooed on his body!

A couple weeks ago he posted this photo on Instagram, hinting his partnership with Heinz…

While we wait patiently to get our hands on one of those limited edition “Edchup” bottles, Ed has been confessing his love this not so ordinary condiment!

Ps. Still waiting for my own limited edition bottle of Edchup…

