How To See Every Instagram Bio You Ever Had!

There’s nothing more embarrassing than your self on social media five years ago! I just found out how you can see all your former Instagram bios and I am cringing reading mine. At one point in time my bio read, word for word, “I’m your typical girl next door who loves guyz who wear their hatz backwardz” — why all the Z’s and who let me on the internet?! Here’s how to see yours:

Open Instagram >> Settings >> Security >> Access data >> Former bio texts

You’re welcome.

