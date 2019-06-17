Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/17/19

  • A 40-year-old woman got airdrop requests with someone giving her NUDE photos, for more click here
  • Two-hour outage periodically prevented Target’s cashiers from scanning merchandise or processing transactions, for more click here
  • Chaos erupted at the US Open on Friday after an unmanned golf cart slammed into a group of spectators, click here for more
  • A group of Jimmy Buffett fans from Oklahoma got mysteriously ill during a group trip to the Dominican Republic, click here for more
  • ‘Water Worshiper’ Reportedly Entering Oklahoma Homes, click here for more

listen below:

