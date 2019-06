OJ Simpson joined twitter this past Friday and people are freaking out.

The 71 year-old said he is excited, but he has some “getting even to do.” Uhhh…..that’s terrifying. Especially coming from someone who was THE PRIME suspect in a murder case. I know he was found not guilty, but…I mean…cmon…

The Juice is LOOSE, and he is about to rampage on twitter, and frankly, I can’t wait.

For a clip of what we’re gonna see from his twitter watch this video:

