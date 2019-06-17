Monday Motivation

Monday’s are the WORST, so we decide to help wake you up & get you to work with these motivating stories!

Joe shared a story of a substitute teacher who gave his nice pair of dress shoes right off his feet & to a student. The student’s shoes broke right before he was about to go on stage for his elementary school graduation. Luckily for him, Mr. Lewis wore the same size shoe as him and told him he could have his shoes and keep them. For more of the story, click here.

Alex shared a story about the way British Airways celebrated Father’s Day. Airline jobs are hard because of how much traveling you do, and the odd shifts that are worked, which causes people to miss a lot of holidays. This year British Airways scheduled father/son & father/daughter teams to work together. For the full story, click here.

Liv shared a story about two sisters, Armani (13) & Amaya (12), who have started their own company selling lemonade, fruit bowls, and smoothies. They started their company to raise money and donate towards finding the cure of sickle cell anemia. Their younger sister suffers from the disease and they wanted to take matters into their own hands to help her. Click here for more on the story.

