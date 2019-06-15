Post a Postcard on Katy Perry’s Tumblr Because Postcards are ‘Never Really Over’

I geek out over creative marketing and promotion and I am totally buggin over Katy Perry’s new tumblr page, neverreallyover.tumblr.com. She posted a #tbt on instagram reminding us of when we used to write postcards to literally anybody and everybody. But, postcards are actually “never really over.” To promote her new song, Katy created a tumblr page where you can post a postcard for somebody! All postcards are publicly displayed on the home page. It’s personal, sentimental, and nostalgic. I love it.

