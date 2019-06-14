Everything You Need To Know About Taylor’s New Album

Yesterday at 5 o’clock Taylor Swift announced her new album and release date on Instagram Live, coincidentally right before the the entire app went down. Swifties everywhere went nuts! Here’s everything you should know about her new album, Lover.

It will be released August 23rd *hint hint* 8 + 2 + 3 = 13 which is Taylor’s lucky number. (The instagram live announcement was also on the 13th)

There will be 18 songs which is the most ever on a Taylor Swift album. Taylor has a lot to say!

She said that she’s “not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country.” – Evident in her new single, Expect to hear ‘Political Undertones’. Taylor revealed earlier , that she definitely thinks “there are political undertones in the new music.”She said that she’s “not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country.” – Evident in her new single, You Need To Calm Down , which takes a shot at those who shade the LGBT community.

Taylor is emerging out of the dark age of her Reputation era and into a major glow up filled with glitter, rainbows, and plenty of butterflies! Taylor has already made several references of this metamorphis from a snake into a butterfly in her music.

