Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Turkey Leg Hut Opens New Express-Themed Food Truck!

Leave a comment
The Turkey Leg Hut

Source: Turkey Leg Hut / TLH

Turkey Leg Hut has been the talk of the town country. People all across the world have been ranting and raving about this restaurant that’s become a Houston staple. You can even catch big time celebrities talking about how great the food and service is in random interviews and/or on social media.  Owners Lynn and Nakia Price just opened the TLH Express truck at 4902 Almeda Road. It’s open Friday-Monday Noon-7pm (in hopes of alleviating long lines that tend to wrap around the main building). If you haven’t gotten a taste of their tender turkey…you’re missing out!

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Tori Kelly - Wortham Center

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

10 photos Launch gallery

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Continue reading Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly is a star (and underrated as a fans will tell you). The singer brought her Hiding Place tour to Houston at the Wortham Center and not only touched on her new gospel album but also the pop leanings and big vocals shine through too. Our trusty photographer grabbed some of the BEST shots from the night and you can see them below!

Turkey Leg Hut Opens New Express-Themed Food Truck! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 6 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 12 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 12 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close