Turkey Leg Hut Opens New Express-Themed Food Truck!

Turkey Leg Hut has been the talk of the
town country. People all across the world have been ranting and raving about this restaurant that’s become a Houston staple. You can even catch big time celebrities talking about how great the food and service is in random interviews and/or on social media. Owners Lynn and Nakia Price just opened the TLH Express truck at 4902 Almeda Road. It’s open Friday-Monday Noon-7pm (in hopes of alleviating long lines that tend to wrap around the main building). If you haven’t gotten a taste of their tender turkey…you’re missing out!
