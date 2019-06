Ariana was crying during thank u next yesterday in Pittsburgh, the hometown of Mac Miller…Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she had an empty seat reserved for him…she’s so strong 😭💔#ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/5PB2jZzdXd

— Xxxdangrouswoman Xxx (@arianagrande5wt) June 13, 2019