This video got me emotional. It’s the first time that Ariana Grande has performed in Mac Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh (since his death). Ari has such a sweet spirit so it’s hard to see her break down live on stage. You can hear the shakiness in her voice. Check out a snippet of what happened below.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Tori Kelly Shines In Houston
10 photos Launch gallery
Tori Kelly Shines In Houston
1. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 1 of 10
2. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 2 of 10
3. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 3 of 10
4. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 4 of 10
5. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 5 of 10
6. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 6 of 10
7. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 7 of 10
8. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 8 of 10
9. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 9 of 10
10. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 10 of 10
Ariana Grande Breaks Down On Stage In Mac Miller’s Hometown [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours