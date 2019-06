James Simpson was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop.

Police said Simpson was wanted on an active drug warrant for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County.

A deputy searching the vehicle found six grams of methamphetamines inside a container mixed in with potato wedges, the sheriff’s office said.

Simpson was arrested and faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

click here for more

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: