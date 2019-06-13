Joe's Need To Know News
Home

Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/13/19

Leave a comment
  • The St. Louis Blues ended their 51-year drought and won their first Stanley Cup
  • The US women’s soccer team has defended itself after being slammed for celebrating
  • NBA Finals: Game 6 Tonight
  • The protective coating on the glass-floored balcony on Willis Tower in Chicago began to crack beneath visitors’ feet, click here
  • We ingest so much plastic, it’s the equivalent of eating an entire CREDIT CARD every week
  • The newest competition in Russia is the Booty Slapping Championships

 

joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close