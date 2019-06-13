Joe’s Need To Know News – 6/13/19

- The St. Louis Blues ended their 51-year drought and won their first Stanley Cup
- The US women’s soccer team has defended itself after being slammed for celebrating
- NBA Finals: Game 6 Tonight
- The protective coating on the glass-floored balcony on Willis Tower in Chicago began to crack beneath visitors’ feet, click here
- We ingest so much plastic, it’s the equivalent of eating an entire CREDIT CARD every week
- The newest competition in Russia is the Booty Slapping Championships
