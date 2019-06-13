Broadway Star Covers The Lion King’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”

Many know Cynthia Erivo for her portrayal of Celie in the 2015 revival of “The Color Purple” on Broadway. Her vocals are crazy! I loved her rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from The Lion King. I might step out on the ledge and say…. Beyoncé’s got some competition. lol Check out Erivo’s cover below.
