National
HomeNational

Student Loan Debt? This Guy Literally Escaped His With A One-Way Ticket To China

Leave a comment

I’m currently drowning in student loan debt but I have accepted it as a fact of life. One man chose to literally escape his debt by booking a one-way ticket to China with the uncertainty of ever returning home! He told The York Daily Record, he “had to escape this debtors’ prison”. The only job he could find post-graduation was delivering pizzas so he felt like he really had no other option when faced with paying back $30,000.

Things are going pretty well for him on the other side of the world! Once arriving in China back in 2011, he found a job teaching English. He is now living in Ukraine working in sales and hasn’t checked his student loan account in nearly eight years.

college life , Student Debt , student loans

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 11 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 11 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 12 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close