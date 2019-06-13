Student Loan Debt? This Guy Literally Escaped His With A One-Way Ticket To China

I’m currently drowning in student loan debt but I have accepted it as a fact of life. One man chose to literally escape his debt by booking a one-way ticket to China with the uncertainty of ever returning home! He told The York Daily Record, he “had to escape this debtors’ prison”. The only job he could find post-graduation was delivering pizzas so he felt like he really had no other option when faced with paying back $30,000.

Things are going pretty well for him on the other side of the world! Once arriving in China back in 2011, he found a job teaching English. He is now living in Ukraine working in sales and hasn’t checked his student loan account in nearly eight years.

