Lumpy Lipstick & Asbestos in Eye Shadow?! PR Nightmare for Social Media Influencers

This week has been PR nightmare for a couple of social media influencers and their unrelated makeup lines.

Beauty influencer, Jaclyn Hill launched Jaclyn Cosmetics a couple of weeks ago and people have been raving about the products on social media – and not for good reasons! Most of the compliments have to do with the lipstick being lumpy (possibly with mold?) and with visible tiny hairs. GROSS!

All I can say is WTF pic.twitter.com/qZFGPYlOWc — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) June 7, 2019

I’m no PR expert but it doesn’t seem like Jaclyn is handling this correctly. Here’s the statements that have been released and people think that she’s STILL LYING!

I plan on breaking my silence and addressing the issues regarding my lipsticks very soon. I have been working hard to gather all of the facts and details so I can give you accurate answers. I appreciate you allowing me time to wrap my head around all of this & investigate. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 11, 2019

So sadden that @Jaclynhill took this route. Instead of taken full responsibility & being completely transparent w/ customers, this is the statement. We expected honesty but she continues to lie. Sadly until she can b HONEST I won’t use any of her products. @jaclyncosmetics pic.twitter.com/Z5nOSrtb2x — Jessica Marsh (@jessmarsh83) June 13, 2019

Just a few days later, 16-year-old Youbtuber, Jojo Siwa is also under fire for makeup that could actually harm your health. Traces asbestos was found in the eye shadow that was selling exclusively at Claire’s. The FDA ended up recalling the cosmetic set.

