Lumpy Lipstick & Asbestos in Eye Shadow?! PR Nightmare for Social Media Influencers

This week has been PR nightmare for a couple of social media influencers and their unrelated makeup lines.

Beauty influencer, Jaclyn Hill launched Jaclyn Cosmetics a couple of weeks ago and people have been raving about the products on social media – and not for good reasons! Most of the compliments have to do with the lipstick being lumpy (possibly with mold?) and with visible tiny hairs. GROSS!

I’m no PR expert but it doesn’t seem like Jaclyn is handling this correctly. Here’s the statements that have been released and people think that she’s STILL LYING!

Just a few days later, 16-year-old Youbtuber, Jojo Siwa is also under fire for makeup that could actually harm your health. Traces asbestos was found in the eye shadow that was selling exclusively at Claire’s. The FDA ended up recalling the cosmetic set.

