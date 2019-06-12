WATCH: Billie Eilish Answers Fans on Snapchat

Eliott King
There is no other way to put it…Billie Eilish is a worldwide phenomenon!  Her sound, her style, and her personality make Billie something this world has never really seen before and we all love her for that.  What’s also surprising is that amount of life she has experienced and how much wisdom she has for someone who’s 17 years old!  She has better answers than a lot of people who can legally call themselves adults.  Billie took the time to answer a wide variety of questions on Snapchat and you can get a better sense of what makes Billie, Billie.

 

 

