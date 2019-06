Halsey is one of my favorite follows on social media. She is admittedly late to the Triller App party, the app that makes music videos for you. I’m guessing she was too busy making actual music videos…like awesome videos like “Nightmare” but she has the app now and she’s been busy. Take a look at these videos and hopefully there will be many more to come

i made a triller account bc u guys all have them and i felt left out pic.twitter.com/F6es5wd40X — h (@halsey) June 6, 2019

