Selena Gomez Says It Took Years For Her To Be “At Peace” With New Album [VIDEO]

It’s been years since Selena Gomez released an album but Tuesday night (June 11), she told Jimmy Fallon that she’s actually done with her upcoming album!

“I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I’m just relieved,” the 26-year-old told the Tonight Show host. “It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I’m relieved now.”

As to what genre her next album will be, Gomez said “there’s always going to be a sense of strong pop” in her music but that she “definitely explored” adding newer sounds to her arsenal such as electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and some soulful tracks.

“It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music,” she explained. “It’s just live in that world and mellow.”

Throughout her career, Selena has crafted some big-time records such as “Come And Get It” to “The Heart Wants What It Wants.” Fun songs, ballads, she’s got the range. “I love everything that I get to do and be a part of,” she said, “but specifically, something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favorite.”

Even though she’s confident in the new album, she did reveal some early jitters about releasing new music. “I’m just nervous about it, honestly, because I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial,” she said back in March. “So, I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything.”

Gomez did have a few collaborations in 2018 such as the smash single “Taki Taki” with DJ Snake, “Anxiety” and “I Can’t Get Enough” but her latest will be her first album since 2015’s Revival. And she’ll have plenty to open up about whether it be her kidney transplant, focusing on her mental health, her much-publicized breakups with The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Fans can’t wait!

Selena Gomez Says It Took Years For Her To Be “At Peace” With New Album [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

