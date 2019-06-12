Jon Stewart Is Pisssssed At Congress

Jon Stewart got very emotional yesterday when he spoke at a congressional hearing on a bill to ensure that the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund can pay benefits for the next 70 years.

He was speaking to just rows of empty chairs because more than half of the lawmakers were missing. He got angry and upset at those that did not show up. This bill would help get more money for the healthcare & benefits for the first responders of 9/11. A lot who have health problems from cleaning up & being there saving lives after the terrorist attack.

you can watch the full video below:

