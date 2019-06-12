Entertainment News
Viacom Inc And Logo TV's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Happy Pride! Although, I’m apart of the LGBTQ+ community, I don’t know much about Drag. I’ve been doing research about it and some of Houston’s premiere Drag Queens have been helping me learn more about this fabulous way of life. I’m surprised that RuPaul doesn’t really want Drag to go mainstream. Watch the video below to find out why.

CFDA 2018 New York

RuPaul’s Reasons On Why He Doesn’t Want Drag To Be Mainstream [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

