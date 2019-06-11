PODCAST: This Girl Is Planning Her Breakup Months In Advance

I, Liv the Web Girl, have a guy friend who went on FIVE dates with a girl. They would make dinner together, hook up, stay the night together, everything. They were basically dating. Then on the 5th date they were staying the night with each other and during some late night pillow talk she revealed she had a FREAKING BOYFRIEND! But, don’t worry, she’s planning on breaking up with him in the fall…..uh, k.

This makes zero sense. Like, why even wait. If you know you’re gonna break up with someone why not just get it out of the way? Why plan it months and months in advance?

We wanted to know why you were “planning” your breakup. Listen below:

