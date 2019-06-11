This story was so hard to watch but it was a one that definitely needed to be told. “When They See Us” is about 5 teenagers who were falsely accused of rape and coerced into admitting to the crime. It’s heartbreaking to know that these kids never got to fully experience their childhood. They were awarded a total of $41 Million dollars (which can’t buy back the time they lost). Set some time aside to check this series out and start a dialogue with your friends and family members about how important it is to not judge others based upon the color of their skin.

Amir Diamond’s Netflix Pick Of The Week: “When They See Us” [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com