Justin Bieber Brisbane Sighting - March 12, 2017

Source: Newspix / Getty

In a rather strange moment on Twitter this past weekend, Justin Bieber not only promised new music for fans — he challenged actor Tom Cruise to a fight. Like, a legit fight. And not just anywhere, but according to Bieber he wants it, “in the octagon.”

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” he tweeted. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

He even reached out to UFC president Dana White to sanction it.

Even UFC star Conor McGregor chimed in and said he wanted to host the bout — on the same card where he fights Mark Whalberg.

And if you’re wondering what was the general consensus of Twitter was in regards to the fight? Here’s the most simple tweet.

To be fair, Cruise may be in his mid-50s now but he still does all of his own stunts in his movies. Bieber, 26, hasn’t had a fight on record in quite some time but, who do you think wins?

RELATED: Watch Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” Video [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Justin Bieber Joins Ariana Grande At Coachella, Promises New Album

Justin Bieber Challenged Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight … Seriously was originally published on radionowhouston.com

