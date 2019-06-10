Monday Motivation Stories

Start your Monday off with some motivational & inspiring stories to get your week off to a good start!

Joe talked about the 4 teenage boys that ran into a burning house to save their 90 year-old neighbor. For more on this story click here

Liv the Web Girl talked about a homeless man who is going back to college after 35 years for FREE, thanks to the help he got from a UT of Austin student, for more on this story click here

Porkchop talked about the theme park worker who helped calm down an autistic boy who was throwing a temper tantrum. For more on the story click here

listen below:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: